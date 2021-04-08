Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as a superstar in Bollywood. His stardom and box office pull is unbelievable. But contrary to that, he has a not-so-good image in media when it comes to his relationships. The actor has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past.

In today’s piece, we’ll be walking down the memory lane, when Ranbir trolled a reporter for asking him a question regarding Katrina’s birthday gift for him. It all happened during the promotional event of the 2013 release, Besharam. Ranbir, as usual, handled the media like a boss.

The event was held on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. One reporter wished the Sanju actor a happy birthday and asked, “Did Katrina Kaif give you any surprise gift today?” Replying to the question, Ranbir calmly said, “Yaar, you know, English mein ek who phrase hai na, ‘none of your business’.” As expected, the entire room burst into laughter.

See the video below:

For the unversed, the rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s affair were first out in the media during the pre-release phase of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009). The couple was spotted spending quality time at a beach in Spain, back in 2013. It was during early 2016 when reportedly, the couple called it off.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in YRF’s Shamshera, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s next and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Meanwhile, speaking of Luv Ranjan’s next, recently T-Series head, Bhushan Kumar had revealed that the shoot is almost done.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bhushan had said, “The shooting of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film with Luv Ranjan is almost completed. The rest of the film will be shot soon. Then we will be shooting Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga, who directed Kabir Singh. That we will start by October once Ranbir wraps up the Luv Ranjan film.”

