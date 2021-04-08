In the last week, Akshay Kumar came out as COVID-19 positive. He had just started the work on his upcoming film, Ram Setu. Soon after that, news of 45 people testing positive from the film’s unit went viral. Turns out, the news is completely false and inaccurate as none other than the co-producer of the film has opened up about it and dismissed it.

Advertisement

Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment said that the news was wrongly presented as not 45 but a bit fewer people were tested COVID-19 positive. Also, he cleared that none of them was part of the team as tests were carried out much in advance. Also, they were immediately declared ‘ineligible’ after the results came out. The shoot was scheduled to happen on next day. Thus, Malhotra dismissed the rumours of risking the lives of other crew members and actors.

Advertisement

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the co-producer of Ram Setu said, “In line with the same, and ahead of the shoot to be held on April 5 in Madh Island, around 190 people were tested on 3rd at an off-location testing camp in Versova, Mumbai from which a certain number were to be selected for the shoot. Out of these 190-odd people, 25 people tested positive and were, therefore, removed from those who qualified to be part of the unit for shoot the next day.”

Malhotra also dismissed that Akshay Kumar‘s infection is nothing to do with those 25 COVID-19 people.

“The shoot lined up for April 5 had to be suspended. There is absolutely no connection or correlation between the two developments as the very shoot that is being quoted in the false story never took place!”

Ram Setu is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma. It also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

Must Read: Salman Khan Officially Confirms Radhe Could Get Postponed To Next Eid; Here’s What He Said!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube