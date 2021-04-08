Actress Diana Penty on Wednesday revealed her stressbuster, when it comes to dealing with lockdown and curfews, along with a throwback image she has posted in dark blue swimwear.

“And this is how I’m taking on curfews, lockdowns and this mad, mad heat… too bad this is a throwback,” she wrote with the Instagram image, adding a word of caution: “Stay safe everyone.”

Diana Penty announced her Malayalam debut film co-starring Dulquer Salmaan a while back. The untitled project has gone on floor.

The actress earlier shared the same with along with a picture: “Cheers to new beginnings! Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey – my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride. ”

She will also be seen in “Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love“, a love story, along with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

