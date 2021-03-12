Police, a character that has had one of the most illustrious journeys in cinema, often caricatured, quite a few times handled responsibly. It was in 2013 that we saw a filmmaker take the same and introduce an angle never imagined. We saw a homosexual police officer taking the mantle in Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Mumbai Police directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who now gears for Salute. A game-changer must say.

With the heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan, Rosshan Andrrews with his highly abled writers Bobby and Sanjay is back with what he does best, educate and entertain. It wasn’t that Mumbai Police was one of the most perfectly made films of its time, but was definitely more woke then its contemporaries. As Andrrews now heads back to Police with his team, we are excited to so as what we are in for. And with Dulquer on board, our anticipation has definitely skyrocketed. Not to forget, it isn’t just about this one film (Mumbai Police) that had all three together in one; all of them also have some noteworthy gems in their kitty separately too.

Below is everything we expect from Salute that gears up to enter the production stage and create a marvel for us.

AN INTRIGUING PLOT

If you aren’t aware of Rosshan Andrrews and writer duo Bobby-Sanjay’s exceptional work, do take out some time and go through their filmographies. These men are known for drafting intriguing plots, and it was quite visible in Mumbai Police tooz. A man out there to find his own identity while solving a murder mystery. Salute is again about a cop, and we believe there is some nail-biting plot that awaits.

Relevant SOCIAL MESSAGE

While entertainment, the three, including the director and writers, are known for packing their films with messages and not making them preachy. The leading man in Mumbai Police was gay, and a cop; how many taboos are broken just count. To be considered that the duo penning Salute are the same two who wrote Parvathy Thirovothu’s Uyare. Maybe that makes things clear how seamlessly these three are able to include their messaging. The question is what message will this film have?

SHOCKING TWISTS & TURNS

Let’s hop on the entertainment part of it. It’s a cop drama, how will there be no twists and turns? Until it turns out to be a slice of life film. Amid all the awareness and mystery, we have seen Rosshan and Bobby-Sanjay have twists in their tales that were unpredictable. Salute must have them too.

How excited are you for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer? Let us know in the comments section below.

