Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller film Deva is all geared up for its OTT release. Yes, you heard it right! The fans of the actor can rejoice as they will soon be witnessing his rowdy and fierce action hero avatar on the digital sphere. Here’s all you need to know about the development.

Deva Plot

For the unversed, the Shahid Kapoor starrer is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police. However, the climax of the 2025 film has been altered from the original. The plot revolves around a fiery, brash, and aggressive police officer, Deva Ambre who does not abide by the rules.

When his close friend and colleague is murdered in a tragic conspiracy, Deva strives to unravel the truth. However, his life turns upside down when he loses his memory from an accident. The police officer has to start from scratch and face some dangerous enemies during his investigation.

When And Where To Watch Deva Online?

Talking about the same, the Shahid Kapoor starrer will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The film will be released on March 28, 2025 in the same. The official social media handle of the platform also shared the news with the fans.

Netflix’s social media handle shared a badass poster of Shahid Kapoor as Deva. They captioned the same stating, “Bhasad Macha, Trigger Chala, Deva Aa Raha Hai.” Take a look at the same.

About The Film

Deva has been directed by Rosshan Andrrews. For the unversed, Roshan has also directed the OG Mollywood film Mumbai Police from which the film has been remade. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Pravesh Rana in the lead roles. The movie was released on January 31, 2025 in the theatres. It will be interesting to witness the response that the Shahid Kapoor starrer receives upon its digital release.

