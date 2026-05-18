The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke asking Ridge for the co-CEO position, causing friction between him and Steffy. Hope kept supporting Brooke in her new ambition while Katie and Bill were surprised by what she was up to. Dylan got a new offer from Daphne.

The drama, the chances, the worry, the moves, the plotting, the surprises, and more are set to be elevated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 18, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 18, 2026

The first episode of the week features Ridge seeking to mitigate the fallout from his decision. He was stuck trying to pick between Steffy and Brooke, and he made his decision. Ridge has chosen to stand by his daughter’s side and refused to take the co-CEO position away from her for Brooke.

Quite predictably, Brooke is left disappointed and shocked, since she was confident she could lure him into giving her what she wants. Ridge accepts that Brooke has made contributions to Forrester over the years, but the top position has been earned by Steffy and will remain with her.

And he knows that this could affect things between him and Brooke. So he is trying to mitigate the fallout. But will he be successful, or will this cause cracks in their new marriage? Up next, Steffy is caught off guard. Is this about her father, Ridge, backing her over Brooke for the CEO position?

Or is this about something else at Forrsester? Regarding Hope, Zende, or Dylan? How will she deal with this? And then lastly, Dylan urges Remy to respect her wishes. Since his return, she has been going through an emotional rollercoaster because she is scared the truth will come out.

Remy is known as Electra’s stalker at Forrester,, and if anyone finds out that he is Dylan’s cousin, it might reflect badly on her career. And so she is asking him to stay away from her and show some respect for her wishes. But will he listen or will he ignore her demands and do what he wants?

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