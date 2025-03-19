In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor shared that while he was working in the film, he was dependent on the director. “It was very different from my world. I had never used the word jal in my entire life, and I was like, but why is she saying jal? Why can’t she say paani or water? So, he (Sooraj) was like nahi Shahid.. Jal! I said, Ok Sooraj ji.. Jal.. that’s the kind of journey it was,” he shared.

Shahid further stated, “We don’t really understand people in smaller cities and smaller towns, their life, their mindset, so you have to go through that journey, and to connect people with you have to understand them. If you want to touch their heart, you’ve to be able to understand their feelings, their circumstances, their reality. If you can’t understand that, you’ll never be able to connect with them and this was my first-hand experience.”

The Deva star was then quizzed if the role was challenging for him? Shahid replied, “Picture was about arranged marriage, mera arranged marriage hua. If I wanted to do who I am, I wouldn’t be having this journey, and you would be having a different conversation with me. I never wanted to be just myself in the camera. The fact that it was something I hadn’t experienced, it was out of my kind of universe, to what I’ve been exposed to, is what fascinated and drew me to that subject.”

Directed by Sooraj Barjatiya, Vivah was released in 2006 and is one of the classic and evergreen films of Hindi cinema. Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry was loved and praised by the audience.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Alia Bhatt Revealed This Bollywood Superstar Is Her “Biggest Darling” Apart From Ranbir Kapoor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News