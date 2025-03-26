Netflix’s global trending list of the top 10 non-English films has four Indian titles – Officer On Duty, Dragon, Emergency, and Azaad. While the former two are new arrivals this week, the latter two have found a spot in the top 10 in the second week as well. In fact, Abhishek Kapur’s film is trying to maintain a spot and garner views after a rough theatrical run.

Ruling 11 Countries’ Top 10 List On Netflix

In its second week, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s period film is ruling 11 countries on Netflix, including India. While it is number 1 in Maldives and Pakistan, it has secured a spot in the top 10 non-English films trending on Netflix this week in Mauritius, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Azaad OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from March 17 to March 23, Azaad in its second week, garnered a viewership of 1.8 million on Netflix against 4 million viewing hours and secured the 9th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week.

Here is the two-week breakdown of the political drama on Netflix, along with the viewing hours and global rank.

Week 1: 1.1 million | 2.4 million viewing hours | Rank 10

Week 2: 1.8 million | 4 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Total: 2.9 million views

Currently The 7th Most Viewed Film On Netflix

In two weeks, Azaad will be the seventh most-viewed film on Netflix in 2025, with 2.9 million views. However, this viewership estimate will change once the new arrivals this week garner better views in the next week. Hopefully, even Azaad maintains a spot after 63% jump in viewership in week 2.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Emergency OTT Verdict (Week 2): Kangana Ranaut Rules As Indira Gandhi – Stays In Top 5 Films In Not 1 But 9 Countries!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News