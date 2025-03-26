Netflix’s Adolescence continues to rewrite streaming history, both in the UK and across the globe in just a span of less than two weeks since its explosive arrival. The crime drama, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, landed on March 13, wasting no time in dominating charts worldwide.

The mini-series had already cemented itself as a massive success within a week, soaring to the top of Netflix in multiple countries, including the US.

When a 13 year old boy is accused of murder, a town is left asking – how could this happen? Adolescence — shot in four real-time, one-take episodes — premieres March 13 pic.twitter.com/2sIlN6ViXY — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

A Historic Milestone in UK Streaming

The show has now notched up yet another unprecedented milestone, becoming the first-ever UK streaming show to claim the number one spot on the Barb weekly television ratings.

This victory is largely thanks to its gripping first episode, which pulled in a staggering 6.5 million viewers in its debut week—outshining even the biggest linear TV hit, The Apprentice, which recorded 5.8 million over the same period. Episode 2 wasn’t far behind either, drawing in 6 million viewers.

What makes this feat even more impressive is the fact that the measured ratings covered the week of March 10–16, meaning Adolescence had just three days to secure its record-breaking numbers. And yet, it still managed to surpass heavyweights like Fool Me Once, Baby Reindeer, and The Gentlemen to become the most-watched streaming show in the UK.

The four-episode drama, directed by Philip Barantini, has only continued to gain traction, with no signs of slowing down.

Adolescence Becoming A Global Phenomenon

On a global scale, the numbers are just as staggering. In its first week, Adolescence racked up 24 million views and nearly 100 million hours watched, leaving its closest competitor, Running Point, far behind with just 6 million.

As of March 24, the series officially claimed the title of Netflix’s most-streamed show in 75 out of 93 available countries, holding onto the top spot in many of them for over a week. Netflix’s ranking data also paints a clear picture of Adolescence’s dominance. The series averaged a 1.3 global ranking, with only Japan keeping it out of its top three. In the US, it had reigned at number one for six consecutive days.

Episode 3 was the first episode to be filmed, and #Adolescence was also Owen Cooper’s first acting job – which means this episode was the first time he’d ever been on a set. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZquN6QEd5J — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2025

Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and breakout teen actor Owen Cooper, unravels the gripping story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who finds himself at the center of a murder investigation after being accused of killing a female classmate.

With its meteoric rise and record-shattering viewership, Adolescence is proving to be more than just a hit—it’s a phenomenon and it’s currently streaming on Netflix.

