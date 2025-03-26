Netflix subscribers who have been savoring their favorite episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit need to act fast as the crime drama is on its way out. The streaming giant has officially announced that the show will be leaving the platform after April 14, giving fans just a short window to binge-watch before it disappears.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – A Legacy That Spans Decades

Even though the long-running NBC procedural first hit screens in 1999, only seasons six through eleven have been available on Netflix.

In a span of 26 seasons, SVU has earned a devoted following with its gripping portrayal of the Special Victims Unit handling complex and sensitive cases in New York City. Many viewers have hailed it as the finest installment in the Law & Order universe, with some even calling it underrated.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Spark Reunion Buzz

Meanwhile, longtime fans of the franchise were recently treated to a dose of nostalgia when Mariska Hargitay, known for her iconic role as Captain Olivia Benson, shared a selfie with Christopher Meloni, her former co-star. His portrayal of Elliot Stabler, Benson’s trusted partner, lasted for twelve years before his departure in 2011. However, Meloni made a triumphant return in 2021, taking the lead in the spin-off Organized Crime.

The reunion photo sparked a frenzy among viewers, fueling rumors of a possible collaboration. Fans flooded the comments, gushing over the beloved duo and speculating about a revival.

One fan wrote, “Benson and Stabler back in action! Love to see this and thank you for sharing. My favorite duo.” Echoing the sentiment, another wrote, “Best duo forever,” while someone confessed, “I’ve stared at this for about an hour.”

Some even held out hope that Stabler could make a permanent comeback, especially after his surprise appearance in SVU’s 25th season.

Despite the excitement, a full-fledged reunion remains uncertain. With the latest season already underway and no sign of Elliot’s return, the much-anticipated comeback might not be in the cards.

