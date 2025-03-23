Ne Zha 2 has been making waves all over the globe for two reasons – first, it presents a story that caters to all age ages and second, it has become the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time. It is quite amazing for an animated film to have achieved this feat alongside big names like Inside Out 2, Titanic, Avatar trilogy, and Avengers: Infinity War. It is the first and the only animated movie in history to have crossed the USD $2 billion collection mark.

Ne Zha 2 is the sequel to the 2019 animated film Ne Zha. The 2019 movie is a loose adaptation of the 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods by Xu Zhonglin. In the movie, the protagonist Nezha is born from a heavenly pearl by the Primeval Lord of Heaven, Yuanshi Tianzun. He is fated to bring destruction upon mankind. However, he strives hard to change his fate. As the movie progresses, Nezha eventually accepts his fate.

Jiang Ziya serves as a spiritual successor to the 2019 film but it is only Ne Zha 2 that truly tells us what happens to Ne Zha and Ao Bing after their souls are saved. Ne Zha 2 comes almost five years after the first part and picks up right there. All heavenly bodies come together to bring Nezha and Ao Bing back to human forms. As the movie progresses, Nezha, Ao Bing, and others fight the demonic powers to reclaim peace.

How Did Ne Zha 2 Become The Fifth Highest-Grossing Movie Of All Time?

The movie shows slightly different animation techniques than its predecessor but it has still managed to become the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time. The visuals, story narration, and themes like honor and sacrifice along with a seamless blend of folktales with modern storytelling have made the film a fan-favorite amongst the audience. The movie has not only charmed the domestic viewers but

There have been reports of a rise in patriotic sentiment amongst the Chinese audience after watching the film. Several Chinese companies have also offered subsidized movie tickets and discounts for their employees. Additionally, the movie’s release timing was also spot on. Lunar New Year celebrations are a time for families to come together and share a good time.

The movie was released during the Lunar New Year, catering to the mass availability of the audience and a holiday period all over the country. At the time of this writing, Ne Zha 2 is the highest-grossing animated film and it continues to break box office records. Watch the trailer for Ne Zha 2 below:

