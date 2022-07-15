



‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ actor Christopher Meloni treated fans to his beefed-up body as he stripped down to his birthday suit for a fitness company’s newest advertisement video.

In the commercial released via the brand’s YouTube channel, the 61-year-old could be seen doing his workout routine with his private parts being censored in pixels.

“Apparently some people think the way I work out is strange. Honestly, I don’t get it,” Christopher Meloni quipped in the footage, reports aceshowbiz.com.