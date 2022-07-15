Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard has seen a lot of twists and turns. It was in 2020 when Johnny Depp witnessed his first loss when the ruling was in favour of The Sun over “wife-beater” claims. But things were turned upside down soon after as Amber Heard saw defeat in the 2022 defamation trial over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post.

The result of which was the Aquaman star being asked to pay $10.35 million as damages to her ex-husband. No, Amber doesn’t have that kind of money, given her net worth in itself is only $8 million. So, she and her attorney Elaine Bredehoft have been doing everything possible to get the trial restarted, including allegations that one of the jurors was not the same as they claimed themselves to be.

Yesterday, Judge Penny Azcarate ruled that there was “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” by the juror and that the jury’s verdict should stand. “Due process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation,” she added.

While the official statement had been viral all over, official papers of the ruling have now surfaced on social media platforms. One could notice “The Order Is Final” written over it and Johnny Depp fans used it as an opportunity to slam Amber Heard.

#JohnnyDeppWonAgain has been trending on Twitter with netizens asking Heard to get over with the drama.

A user wrote, “#JohnnyDeppWonAgain THIS ORDER IS FINAL is the Judicial translation of “f*ck right off with your nonsense.”

#JohnnyDeppWonAgain THIS ORDER IS FINAL is the Judicial translation of "fuck right off with your nonsense." pic.twitter.com/UlCCFtz92S — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) July 14, 2022

Another tweeted, “Literally nobody was confused about that. Not to mention Ambers team was grasping at straws with their bs motions. The trial was fair get over it Eve and move the fuck on already #JohnnyDeppWonAgain #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning.”

Literally nobody was confused about that. Not to mention Ambers team was grasping at straws with their bs motions. The trial was fair get over it Eve and move the fuck on already #JohnnyDeppWonAgain #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning https://t.co/UWFQ4FTCZn — Kelly M (@xkellykidx627) July 14, 2022

“#JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning #JohnnyDeppWonAgain and #AmberHeardIsALiar all trending. Nature is healing,” wrote another.

“Good morning #AmberTurd stans What a beautiful day. Smells like JUSTICE,” a tweet read.

Well, we cannot deny there are reasons for Johnny Depp and his fans to celebrate!

