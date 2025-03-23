Boss may have hit screens over a decade ago, but its grip on TV enthusiasts remains unshaken. This electrifying political drama, starring Kelsey Grammer as the formidable Tom Kane, refuses to be forgotten, with fans still praising its brilliance and calling for its revival.

Boss: A Story of Betrayal, Power and Dark Secret

At the heart of the series is Kane, the ruthless mayor of Chicago who rules with an iron fist, expertly concealing his battle with Lewy body dementia while navigating the treacherous waters of power and betrayal.

Alongside him, Hannah Ware delivers a standout performance as his estranged daughter Emma, while Connie Nielsen captivates as his wife, also named Emma, both entangled in his complex world.

A Short-Lived But Powerful Legacy

Boss, which premiered on Starz in 2011, was short-lived, lasting just two seasons before its abrupt cancellation in 2012. However, its impact never waned and even today, it’s frequently ranked among the greats, often mentioned in the same breath as Breaking Bad and Dexter.

The show’s synopsis sets the stage for the chaos. It reads, “Mayor Tom Kane is King of Chicago and he rules his domain with an iron fist. Deception, scandal, and betrayal go hand in hand with Kane’s form of politics. As long as he gets the job done, the people of Chicago look the other way. Despite being the most effective mayor in recent history, Kane is hiding a dark secret.”

Fans Still Call For Comeback

The Amazon Prime show’s devoted fanbase hasn’t quieted down.

A passionate viewer expressed their adoration on Google, writing, “This show is AMAZING! ! ! ! A true 5 star! I wish the series was still on because I put it up there with Dexter and Breaking Bad. This show had everything: Sex, drugs, hot actors, a great script, Kelsey Grammar (P.S. I love his play-on name b/c he does speak English so well! ), politics and the list goes on. If you haven’t seen it, you need to watch it.”

In agreement, another fan declared: “Boss is one of those shows you cannot get enough of. The super amazing and talented cast led by Kelsey Grammer – I wish that someone pulls back this show and see a third season. I recommend this show to all the people I know. It’s excellent.”

A third fan of Boss exclaimed, “This show is amazing the characters are really convincing, Kelsey Grammer is the best in this. One thing I can say is you cannot mess with the mayor, the way how he gathered them up all together priceless. The payback for being backstabbed, lied to, cheated and going behind his back, everyone is getting what they deserve.”

For those who missed its original run or want to relive its brilliance, Boss is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

