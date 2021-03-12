In India, there are very few names that come to our mind whenever we talk about method acting. Chiyaan Vikram belongs to that rare breed. He works predominantly in Tamil cinema but his work is popular all over India. Thanks to his dubbed movies like Aparichit, I and others. He is a fantastic actor, but more than that, it’s his dedication to any role which separates him from others.

As our title reads “Chiyaan Vikram is synonymous to dedication”, we’ll be talking about his fad of getting into the skin of the character. In particular, we’ll be talking about his transformation for Shankar’s I.

Those who have watched I, must have clearly noticed that Chiyaan Vikram went through a drastic transformation for the film. Initially, we can see his beefed-up body and then his extremely skinny physique. The actor had himself shared of going through three different phases for the film.

During a chat with Rajeev Masand in 2014, Chiyaan Vikram had shared, “I beefed up first, like really became muscular and then became like a model like really fit, after that I had to be really scrawny.” He even shared of getting furious due to low food consumption but somehow managed it.

“When you diet, by around 5 ‘o’clock you get really cranky and so, I had like 10 small meals in a day. 1 egg white then half an apple then a small piece of salmon or a little vegetable and so on. “If 8:30 is the time and by 8:31 the food is not there, I would go crazy. I was burning 300 grams a day. I used to work out thrice a day. I was burning more calories than I was eating,” he added saying that the process continued for two and a half years.

Chiyaan Vikram used to follow ‘Plyometric Workout’ to burn fat quickly. He had his two workouts sessions per day plus cycling of 14 kilometres.

