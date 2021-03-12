A while ago, Netflix released its original show titled Bombay Begums starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is now demanding a ban on Alankrita Shrivastava’s directorial. Read to know the scoop below.

It happened after two users on Twitter demanded action related to child artist and youngest protagonist (Aadhya Anand) scenes in the show.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in the context of Netflix’s Bombay Begums, “We have sought stopping the streaming of Bombay Begums over the inappropriate portrayal of children in the series.”

According to Spotboye, Netflix is given time duration of 24 hours from the notice to remove the scenes from the show.

An actor from Bombay Begums reacted to the news and told the portal, “The inappropriate portrayal of children is such a nebulous term. Is the Commission aware of what goes on at the rave parties that teenagers regularly attend? In order to begin to solve the problems that plague our society, we must first address those problems. And to address those problems we must first show them on screen. Right? No point in pretending they don’t exist.”

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt who plays the role of Rani in the show revealed that doing this show was the best decision she has ever made.

“They sent me a synopsis. I loved the world. I thought that these four characters, these four women, were quite fascinating. I was touched that they thought of me but I had to, unfortunately, say no. And for whatever it’s worth, they decided to push their schedule. Then, they came back to me a few months later,” Bhatt said.

“I just decided to take the leap. I thought that when life is banging on your door, the least you can do is throw it open and let life in. So I just said yes. And I think it’s the best decision I’ve made” Pooja Bhatt concluded.

