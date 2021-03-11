It has been more than a month since Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen released her Pawri Ho Rahi Hai clip on social media. Netizens are still obsessed with the new trend of sharing memes and their versions of the viral line. A meme ft. Dilip Joshi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going viral on the social media.

Several celebrities have also joined the trend and shared their version of the viral line. Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are the latest to join the trend. Diljit took to Instagram and shared the ‘pawri’ video where he is heard saying, “Yeh hum hai, yeh humare director hai aur yahaan shooting ho ri hai.”

Now another video from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, wherein Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) is seen saying the viral in line in his own way. Interestingly, Jathalal has said the line way before Dananeer Mobeen and viral music composer Yashraj Mukate made it popular. Eagle-eye fans found an old episode, where Jethalal’s hand got stuck in the lota. The entire episode was revolved around it. A user has created a video on the episode and it is going viral on social media. Take a look at the hilarious clip below:

Video Credit: Instagram/mad_d_cent09

Recently, the TMKOC cast also joined the trend. The director of the sitcom, Malav Suresh Rajda along with his wife Priya Ahuja and Goli (Kush Shah) posted a funny video on Instagram. In the video, Malav and Rita can be heard saying, “Ye hum hain aur ye hamara ghar hai”, but just then Goli enters the scene and gave an altogether new angle to the video. He says, “Aur pawri vawri kuch nahi chal rahi hai, tum logo ki bas EMI chal rahi hai”.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans absolutely loved their version of the viral line. Watch the video below:

What do you think about the viral clip? Let us know in the comments.

