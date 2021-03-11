Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been grabbing headlines every now and then for the release date fiasco. Fans are desperately waiting to know that when will this Rohit Shetty flick make it to the cinemas? Recently there were reports that this movie will be releasing on April 2, but later even that got pushed. But now it looks like this Katrina Kaif starrer finally has the final release date.

The decision of pushing the release date of the film from April 2 was taken by its makers due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, particularly in Maharashtra’s crucial centres. Keep scrolling further to know the new release date.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi will now release four weeks later than the planned original date. The new release date of the Rohit Shetty starrer is Aril 30.

A source says, “The exhibitors have been informed about this new release date. They have been told to book screens for Sooryavanshi. The plan is to give it one of the widest releases ever for a Hindi film.” The source also added, “The formal announcement of the new release date will take place on Sunday, March 14, along with the release of a new poster.” Incidentally, it is also the day that Rohit Shetty celebrates his birthday.

The source continues, “Yes, it’s releasing in the holy month of Ramzan, but at least, it’ll have a clean run of two weeks and also get the advantage of Maharashtra Day holiday on May 1. It’s a huge holiday in the state, and that’s where it’s expected to do huge business.”

Well, neither Rohit Shetty nor Akshay Kumar has made any official announcement about the same. But, it looks like now this is going to be the final release date, and no further changes will be made. How excited are you for Sooryavanshi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

