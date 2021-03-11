Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma is special for many reasons. It is the first big hype movie to be released on the big screen after a year into the lockdown that followed the outbreak of Coronavirus. It all the continuation of the much-celebrated Stree franchise. But amid all that is one more reason, and it is to do with the late celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Yes, you read that right. Roohi is special also for the people connected to Disha. The reason is that the end credits of Roohi have mentioned Salian and probably this is the last time her close ones will get to see her in the credits. Confused how Disha made it to the credits? Below is all you need to know about this emotional update of the day. Read on.

For the unversed, Disha Salian, who was a celebrity manager and had managed late Sushant Singh Rajput, Bharti Singh and many others in the course of her career breath her last on the night of June 8. The reports at the time had that she dies by suicide or fell down from her fiancé’s high rise in Malad in Mumbai. The row made it to the headlines and was a talk of the town for a very long time.

Now turns out Disha Salian has made it to the end credits of Roohi. If you are not aware, Disha was the manager of Varun Sharma. The actor plays a pivotal part in the film that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Sharma was very connected to Salian and had even shared a note after her death expressing his feeling.

Varun Sharma in his note for Disha Salian said, “Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile every day, and with such kindness, you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon (sic).”

