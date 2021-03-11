There comes a time in decades, when a voice speaks volumes, touch souls, connects you with the supreme all at the same time. These magicians aren’t born every day; they are polished and nurtured over the years to master the art of hypnotising people with their voice. Mohit Chauhan is definitely a blessing in disguise for Bollywood and all of those who find refuge in quality music.

Over the years, the singer has crooned over 100 songs for the Hindi cinema, and there might be just a few that could have not impressed. Collaborating with Imtiaz Ali and Vishal Bharadwaj often, Chauhan has given us numbers that will stay with us forever. There is a sense of comfort in his voice, even when he sings a fast-paced track.

Today as Mohit Chauhan turns 55, we bring to you some of his best tracks and ones that need to be recalled on his special day.

Kun Faya Kun

If there ever is a song that will fill its surrounding with positivity regardless of the belief you practise, it has to be Rockstar’s soul-stirring Kun Faya Kun. Mohit Chauhan voiced Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, and there was not a single number in this AR Rahman that can even be slightly called average. And Kun Faya Kun tops it with a huge margin. If you want to feel the love, read the comments section on YouTube.

Masakali

It is Gulzar penning the lyrics, AR Rahman composing it and Mohit Chauhan seamlessly singing it with the most amount of ease, is there a more perfect combination one could ask for? Masakali from Delhi 6 is one of the best introductory tracks ever, and everyone will agree.

Pehli Baar Mohabbat

After Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Chauhan gets tailor-made songs for him in the Vishal Bharadwaj universe and Pehli Baar Mohabbat from Kaminey is a specimen. Chauhan sings Gulzar’s words with a hint of nostalgia that is bound to remind you of your first love. How won’t it when Mohit says, “Yaad Hai Pipal Ke Jisake Ghane Saaye The. Hamane Gilhari Ke Jhhute Matar Khaaye The.”

Aur Ho

How did you even think I would list just a single number from Rockstar? It is a treasure, and you can’t stop on just a single gem. Mohit Chauhan’s Aur Ho is the cry of the broken heart, and there can’t be another song with high notes touch the sky and making you fly and cry at the same time. Goosebumps come handy with this AR Rahman composition.

Achha Lagta Hai

A lover is describing the woman he has fallen in love with. He begins with her wet hair and goes through everything that he has observed in her. Achha Lagta Hai from Arakshan is Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal’s jugalbandi we all deserve.

Yun Hi

One of the most underrated songs in Chauhan’s list. It’s the Aanand L Rai universe where old school love still exists, and the guy exchanges letters with the girl. Yun Hi reminisces in the same old days when impressing a girl wasn’t over social media but in person. And in case she is stubborn, god bless you. “Waise toh teri na mein bhi, maine dhoond li apni khushi. Tu jo agar haan kahe. toh baat hogi aur hi.”

Khwabon Ke Parindey

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s music album is a fresh breeze of air and puts you on the dream airplane to an exotic destination. There is not much of Mohit Chauhan in a song that is majorly sung by Alyssa Mendonsa. But it has Chauhan sprinkled at the right moment and that is enough to hit the high note in the track.

The list cannot be complete without special mentions to Tum Ho, Hawa Hawa, Behroopiya and Khuchh Khaas. Let’s celebrate Mohit’s special day with these songs. We wish you a happy birthday Mohit Chauhan. May you keep crooning soothing tracks and treating us.

