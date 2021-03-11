Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has gone through a lot in his personal life. He was just 15 when he lost his father. While the actor was still dealing with the loss, 10 years later, he even lost his mother. SRK found a defence mechanism to bear the pain but it was his sister who kept struggling. Such that, even doctors had declared that she wouldn’t be able to survive. Read on for all the details.

It was Shah Rukh himself who revealed all the details in a previous interview. He recalled the time when his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan didn’t try even looking at his father’s dead body. She just fell on the ground. The loss has been so devastating that it took her years to get over it. It even threatened her existence to a large extent.

Shah Rukh Khan shared, “She just looked, she didn’t cry, she didn’t say anything, she just fell and hit her head on the ground. For two years after that, she didn’t cry, she didn’t speak, she just kept looking into space. It just changed her world.”

Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan was battling for her life when Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. “She got some deficiencies. During the making of my film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, she was again hospitalised and they said she will not survive. I took her to Switzerland, got her treated there while I was shooting Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam. But she hasn’t ever recovered from the loss of her father, the suddenness of him passing away. And then, it got compounded because my mother also expired 10 years later,” SRK shared.

While Shehnaz was highly qualified, it was difficult for her to come to terms with the loss of her parents. But we’re glad she’s all well now.

More power to Shah Rukh Khan & sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan!

