Sidharth Shukla has been a part of the showbiz since 2004. The actor rose to fame with his stint in Balika Vadhu. Eventually, he landed up with multiple offers and even made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. The sequel of the same, Badrinath Ki Dulhania turned 4 yesterday and Alia Bhatt hinted at the possibility of part 3 alongside director Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan. But will the Bigg Boss 14 challenger be a part of the film too?

For the unversed, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). He received a lot of praises for his limited but impactful portrayal. As the cast now looks forward to a part 3 after Badrinath Ki Dulhania, there seems to be a possibility that Shukla might be a part of the film too.

As most know, Sidharth Shukla has gained a lot of popularity after his Bigg Boss win. The actor is enjoying newfound fame and is flooded with offers. He even hosted a weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss 14 when Salman Khan was busy with his film commitments.

Recent reports now suggest that Sidharth Shukla will be a part of the 3rd instalment too. While Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be the leading pair, there will be another actress this time. The auditions are already underway. But will she be paired opposite the Balika Vadhu actor? That still remains unknown.

It is being said that Part 3 will be directed as well as produced by Karan Johar. The film may go on floors in November 2021. Truth? Only time will tell!

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt on the 4th anniversary of Badrinath Ki Dulhania hinted a new film is on the cards.

She shared a screenshot of her video conversation with Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. “Here we are four years later secretly discussing part 3! Love you guys! Happy 4 years to us,” read the caption.

