When we talk about hotness and sexiness, the colours that come to mind are black and different shades of red. When we think white, we get an image of innocence, timidness and an over-all coolness. Right? Well, thanks to TV’s hot babe, Nia Sharma, this has changed.

Advertisement

The actress, who rose to fame as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja, is undoubtedly one of the sexiest actresses in tinsel town today. Her Instagram account is testimony to this, thanks to all the fantastic pictures she shares with her fans.

Advertisement

Nia Sharma can slay any style and colours, and there is no denying that. Today, we bring you the many times she wore white and set the temperature soaring. We think you may need to lower your AC’s temperature by the time you reach the end. (wink!)

Saree

When we think saree, the first thoughts that pop in our mind is not hotness and definitely nothing of this level. For the promotions of her new show, Jamai 2.0, Nia Sharma wore a gorgeous white saree with white floral work and tassels by Prémya by Manishii. She paired the elegant 7 yards with a white alter neck, backless blouse.

The bold eyes and lips only made the look hotter.

Short Dress

Nia Sharma looked angelic in this ATCLTHS By Shivangi creation. A simple white short tube dress, the reason this outfit screams hotness is Nia and the translucent net that makes up its slight puffed sleeves and flows way pass the dress’s length.

The simple wave hairstyle towards one side, silver for the eyes, a little shinny face art near the eyes and simple chocker makes the dress something that we could opt for this summer.

Lace Dress

Ohh la la! Those are the only words we can think of while looking at this post. Nia Sharma wore a white dress that ended at mid-thigh. It featured sleeves that were puffed and in the style of bishop sleeves. It also had a layer of lace around the skirt area, an inch longer than the actual dress.

Those smokey eyes with silver highlights, pulled back hair and stud earrings make us love this even more than we already do.

Feeling the need to lower the temperature? No?? Then keep scrolling.

Off-Shoulder Crop Top & hot shorts

Nia Sharma once again proved how she was, especially in white, in this layered, white off-shoulder crop top. She paired it with a pair of white shorts and a gold chain belt.

She completed the look with a chain matching the belt, nude make-up, dine rings and red glasses. Doesn’t she make white look hotter than it should!

Criss-cross white top & baggy pants

During Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, Nia Sharma was snapped wearing a white criss-cross crop top and low waist baggy pants and white shoes. Absolutely plain and simple, this look is still one of the hottest we have seen in white.

She completed the look with a bluish-grey net jacket, gold pendant chain, bold lips and glares.

Swimwear

Mia Sharma wore a white, tank-style bikini, and we love it. While this is not a two-piece attire, the white leotard, paired with the white heels, looks smoking hot. The messy hair and bold red lips only make it 100 times better.

Black & White

Nia Sharma can slay anything, and this look is proof. The actress hot in a white shirt – with only a couple of buttons done, black shorts and black thigh-high boots. She completed the look with an oversized beige bag, black glares and an attitude I wish I had.

Check out these other white looks of Nia Sharma that we can’t take our eyes off!

Which look of Nia Sharma do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: When Govinda’s Cameo From Jagga Jasoos Went Missing & Ranbir Kapoor Has To Apologise: “It’s Our Fault, Anurag Basu & Mine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube