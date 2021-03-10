Actress Priya Ahuja, who is pretty famous for her role as Rita Reporter in ‘SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently took to social media and shared some bikini pictures. While stating that she doesn’t have a perfect looking body now, the mother of one penned a sweet and powerful message for all the young moms out there.

In her post, Priya talks about her stretch marks, loose skin and much more. Read her entire post below that motivates news moms to be proud of their bodies.

Sharing the bikini pictures while enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Priya Ahuja wrote, “Yes m laughing literally lol Laughing that yes I don’t hv a perfect looking body now I have stretch marks I have loose skin n fat too 🤷🏻‍♀️ but I’m proud of all that cz I have given birth!”

Priya Ahuja continued writing, “For 9 months this tummy was his home! My body took care of him N yes till now it hasn’t completely recovered inside out! But I feel it’s still beautiful!!”

Addressing her post to the other young mothers, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress wrote, “Cheers to all the mommies n all the women who gave birth Who kept someone else’s life above their’s” She added, “PS: Also Cheers to women who don’t wish to have a baby or who r trying to have one or who wants to have one but waiting fr the right time!!”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Priya Ahuja concluded her post writing, “Cheers to womanhood!! Cheers to our bodies!!” Replying to her post, one of her followers wrote, “Beautiful! We must admire our body.” Another user wrote, “Rita reporter tu kitni badal gyi re.”

Talking about Priya Ahuja, Priya met and fell in love with hubby Malav Rajda on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress and Malav celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on November 19, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Ardaas, in November 2019.

We are proud of you, Rita and the way you love your body.

