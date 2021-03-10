Besides Bollywood, the Television industry is one of the biggest entertainment industries in the country. Daily soaps produced by the industry are on a huge scale and that leads to high TRPs. Some of these TV actors manage to become household names by making a place for themselves in the hearts of the audience. These successful actors earn millions per episodes.

Successful TV actors have not only earned a place in the hearts of the audience but are also running successful businesses. Here are some of the popular television actors who decided to go beyond the television industry and became entrepreneurs.

Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian Television space. He has appeared in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Ek Hasina Thi and many others. He is also the proud owner of the Bollywood themed restaurant Basanti & Co. where several celebrities are often spotted.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh is one of the popular actresses in the TV space. She has played various roles on television soap operas like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kya Dill Main Hai, Kayamath and many more. The actress also runs a beauty parlour named Sanjeeda’s Salon in Mumbai.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani made his television debut with Balaji Telefilms show Kartika. He then appeared in several soap operas like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from being an actor, he also owns a Box Cricket League team, Mumbai Tigers and runs a wine shop in Mumbai.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is best known for his role of Arjun Punj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He went on to play the lead character of Veeru in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai. Apart from daily soaps, he also hosted and participated in several reality shows. The actor runs his family infrastructure company and owns an international call-centre in Jalandhar.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy became a household name when he played the role of the ruthless yet suave middle-aged business tycoon Rishabh Bajaj in Balaji Telefilm’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He is also remembered for his role as Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Apart from being an ace actor, he owns a security agency company called ACE Security and Protection that provides security and bodyguards to many celebrities from the industry.

