Last year actor Aamir Ali took to his Instagram to share the good news of his daughter with the world and revealed her name, Ayra Ali. The 43-year-old actor is married to actress Sanjeeda Shaikh but the couple hasn’t been staying together off late. Nonetheless, Ali shared a cute picture with his daughter wishing her Valentine’s Day.

Last year in August, Aamir took to her Instagram account to share the first pic with his daughter with a heartfelt caption that read, “Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth.. didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time.. So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going.. My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali ❤️”.

Now, on the occasion of Valentine’s day, Aamir Ali took to her Instagram and shared the first picture of his daughter revealing the face of Ayra Ali with a caption that read, “A part of my heart.. my eternal valentine.. #happyvalentinesday to everyone.. spread #love today n everyday.. #ayraali #jaan”.

Maniesh Paul, Shamita Shetty and Nakuul Mehta reacted to the picture and left heart emojis in the comment section.

Mouni Roy also reacted to Aamir Ali’s picture and wrote, “Awieeeee. Tooo toooo cute. ❤️❤️🧿🧿”. Shama Sikander wrote, “Awww 🥰 soooo beautiful masshaallaah 😇 bring her to meeee😁😁”. Actress Dalljit Kaur wrote, “Aweeeeee sooooo cute ❤️❤️❤️ happy Valentine’s to the little one 😍”.

Aamir keeps sharing pics with Ayra on his Instagram. Take a look:

Aren’t those some really cute pictures? What a cutie!

Did y’all like Aamir Ali’s picture with Ayra Ali? Tell us in the comments below.

