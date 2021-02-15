Helly Shah Opens Up About Taking Criticism, Says "I Am My Biggest Critic"

Helly Shah playing Riddhima in Ishq Mein Marjaawan 2 is seen being candid about her acting experience. Sharing how was it like to act at the beginning and the experience after that. She also is seen sharing her opinion about critics and fans. Check it out!

Every actor has its ups and downs and the way to handle a particular subject if it does or does not go well. Similarly, actress Helly was seen spilling some beans about her shoots and acting.

Helly Shah said, “There was a time when my one scene used to not go well and the entire day I use to keep thinking about it. That why it didn’t go well I would have done it this way etc. Never the less that has surely gone now. Now as and when an actor gains more experience they become more polished. So now that doesn’t happen and there is always another day for improvement so yes it keeps me going good.”

When asked about taking criticism Helly Shah said, “I am my biggest critic. Of course, my fans reviews matter to be and I am obviously open to healthy criticism and I do take it positively as there’s always a lot to learn in life but yes, in the end, my own opinion on my performance matters the most.”

Helly is definitely one of the cutest faces of Indian Television with her fan base increasing every day in number.

