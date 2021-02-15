Didn’t we all love Sushmita Sen’s performance in Aarya? The diva gave a marvellous performance and set a new benchmark in the industry, and now everyone is looking forward to seeing her in several new projects. There would be no exaggeration to say that her digital debut has been most propitious. So much so, that Disney+ Hotstar is keen on signing the actress and director Ram Madhvani for an encore.

Advertisement

We know that you all cannot wait for season 2 to arrive soon, well neither can we. But, as we say those good things are never easy to achieve. Before the actress can start working for season 2 of the superhit series, some important hurdles need to be crossed. Keep reading further to know more.

Advertisement

According to sources, Sushmita Sen is now in the mood to hike her fee considerably. Well, we are not surprised to hear this as the series hinges entirely on her amazing aura and star power. She is indeed the hero of Aarya, and therefore why won’t she be paid on a par with Bollywood A-listers?

While Sushmita Sen may not be wrong in expecting a hike, but it looks like Disney+ Hotstar may not agree to her demands. The OTT platform has lately gone into a cost-cutting mode after the devilish debacle of their most expensive Indian content to date. Not only has the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii and other recent debacles forced Disney+ Hotstar into budgetary anxiety, but the Company has also become acutely quality-conscious.

Hence while Disney+ Hotstar looks at the escalated production costs of the proposed second season of Aarya, its director Ram Madhvani has moved to a feature film starring Kartik Aaryan which he shoots in December.

This simply means that Sushmita Sen starrer Web series will happen next year. We know that this may not be a piece of good news for all her fans but better late than never, right guys? We are sure that she will be back with a bang and Aarya’s next season will be bigger and better.

Well, recently the diva was in the news for posting a cryptic thought on her Instagram. Fans speculated that she has broken up with her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Till now Sush has not opened up on the same.

Must Read: Rohanpreet Singh Inks Neha Kakkar’s Name On Valentine’s Day; Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Lock Lips In A Romantic Pic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube