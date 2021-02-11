Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared a cryptic post that reveals a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users were speculating if the 45-year-old actress had broken up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote: “The problem is women think he will change, he won’t. The mistake men make is thinking she’ll never leave, she will.”
“Moral of the story… He won’t, She will, #factcheck #truethat. I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah,” Sushmita Sen added.
“Ma’am please don’t tell me you broke up. I was just waiting to see you getting married. #heartbreak,” commented a fan of the actress.
“I hope all is well with your partner,” wrote a user.
While many agreed with the Sushmita Sen’s viewpoint, a lot of users felt she was generalising while blaming all men.
“Same goes the other way around, stop always playing the victim card for females,” commented a user.
“Works the other way to. Why beat up men alone?” asked another user.
