Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared a cryptic post that reveals a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users were speculating if the 45-year-old actress had broken up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote: “The problem is women think he will change, he won’t. The mistake men make is thinking she’ll never leave, she will.”

“Moral of the story… He won’t, She will, #factcheck #truethat. I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah,” Sushmita Sen added.

Check out the post shared by Sushmita Sen below:

Soon, social media was flooded with guesswork over whether she is headed for splitsville with latest boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.

“Ma’am please don’t tell me you broke up. I was just waiting to see you getting married. #heartbreak,” commented a fan of the actress.

“I hope all is well with your partner,” wrote a user.

While many agreed with the Sushmita Sen’s viewpoint, a lot of users felt she was generalising while blaming all men.

“Same goes the other way around, stop always playing the victim card for females,” commented a user.

“Works the other way to. Why beat up men alone?” asked another user.

