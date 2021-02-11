Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally back to business. He is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan. The film stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. Recently, Gauri Khan shared a picture of AbRam from his boxing session. But this made SRK regret! Read on for all the details.

As many know, SRK is busy juggling between shoots. He also recently was spotted at Rajiv Kapoor’s funeral to pay his tribute. Amidst it all, we’re sure that Shah Rukh is missing out on a lot as far as his family time is concerned.

Yesterday, Gauri Khan took to Twitter and shared a cute picture of AbRam. He was seen innocently glaring at the camera as she sat in the ring with his boxing gloves on. “My Mike Tyson,” Gauri captioned the post.

Shah Rukh Khan seems to have noticed the post only today morning! He requoted Gauri Khan’s post and wrote, “Arre yaar!!! Where was I ???” Well, we’re sure SRK would have wanted to be a part of his lil munchkin’s special session! But unfortunately, he couldn’t be there!

Check out the post shared by SRK below:

Arre yaar!!! Where was I ??? https://t.co/DNcUWHhRtq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been making a lot of noise over Pathan. It is being said that some of the high-octane action sequences in the film will be shot inside Burj Khalifa. Not many films apart from Mission: Impossible franchise and Fast & Furious have been shot at the extravagant location. But clearly, SRK is leaving no stones unturned to make his comeback special.

The film will mark his reunion with Deepika Padukone, after the blockbuster Happy New Year.

Apart from Pathan, it is also rumoured that Shah Rukh has signed Rajkumar Hirani’s next. Not much has been revealed about it though.

