Shah Rukh Khan’s next film is Pathan, and there’s nothing changing that, but what about after that? A film with Rajkumar Hirani or Atlee? Well, the guessing game will go on, but some healthy sources are opening up about the road-map for King Khan. Things with Raju’s film are almost finalised, and there are credible reports about it surfacing on social media.

It’s been said that Shah will be jumping straight to Hirani’s project after Pathan. Also, a probable release date for the film has also been discussed in the said report. What’s interesting is, if this happens Shah fans will see two significant releases back to back which seemed difficult a few months ago.

Bollywood Life’s report states, “Tough to really gauge because there’s been so much of speculation around the films that he’s doing. We’ve heard he’s doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani, we’ve heard he’s doing a film with Atlee, we’ve heard he’s doing a film with Raj & DK…there’s so many of these we’ve heard about it. Still, it’s really tough to say which ones of these he’s actually doing till the formal announcement come in.”

“Pathan, of course, it’s on floors, and it’s coming up, and of course there’s been a lot of speculation around the Rajkumar Hirani film, and hopefully, that’s the next one he’ll be doing, but tough to really say what he’s doing after that (post the Hirani collaboration) because seems to be no absolute clarity or announcement on any of those, but looking at the choice he’s being making or seems to be making, I’m sure it’ll be terrific going ahead,” adds the source in the same report.

The source also informs, “All of us are pretty hopeful of seeing Pathan this year. As for Rajkumar Hirani, if you look at his track record, he takes a lot of time writing a film and on his prep. However, for the time he starts shooting till it’s (the movie) release is usually a quick turnaround. So, assuming after finishing Pathan he begins that film (the Hirani one), I don’t think it should take longer than mid-next-year for it to release.”

Shah Rukh Khan fans, what do you think of Rajkumar Hirani’s film releasing in mid-2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

