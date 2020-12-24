Bollywood actors and actresses have been well-known for charging exorbitant amount as their fees for taking up a project. Sometimes the producers of the film couldn’t afford their fees hence they approach other actors for the role who fit their budget.

They surely are beautiful, but at times certain artists have proved to be golden-hearted as well. In some special cases or playing an iconic role, stars show don’t hesitate to do the film for free as a token of appreciation to the director. Because above all, these actors and actresses respect the craft and will be known for their iconic roles in the film.

So here are some of our Bollywood stars who didn’t a single penny for some of the most iconic films. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humble people in the film industry. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. He has always been there for his friends whenever they needed him. As a matter of fact, he didn’t charge any remuneration for working in films like Bhoothnath Returns, Krazzy 4 and Dulha Mil Gaya. He is a legend for a reason!

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has carved his own path in the competitive film industry. He has delivered many critically acclaimed films that he will remember for, like Kabir Singh, Haider, Kaminey and many more. Of course, he charges a huge amount, rightfully so, but he didn’t charge any money for his role in Haider, as he wanted the budget of the movie to remain stable.

Deepika Padukone

The leggy beauty made her mark in Bollywood with films like Bajirao Mastani, Chennai Express, Cocktail and many more. She is still well-known for the role as Shanti Priya in her debut film Om Shanti Om. Interestingly, she didn’t charge any money for the role in the film, as she got to star opposite Shahrukh Khan in her very first film. The actress was happy and grateful for essaying the role as well.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is one of the respected celebrity in the Indian cinema. He is a brilliant actor and has essayed many challenging roles in his film career. It’s worth pointing out that Shehanshah of Bollywood didn’t charge any fee for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Black, starring opposite Rani Mukerji. During an interview with leading daily, he said that being part of a brilliant film like this was above anything for him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The versatile actor grabbed everyone’s attention with his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur. Since then the actor has given several films with his brilliant performance. However, when a film like Manto came his way, the actor decided to charge no money for the film.

Rani Mukerji

The actress has proved her worth in the industry with her brilliant performances in several films. She was one of the top actresses in the 90s and yet she refused to charge any remuneration for her role in her best friend Karan Johar’s film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

So which one of your favourite actors and actresses featured in the list? Let us know in the comments.

