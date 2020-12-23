Shahid Kapoor fans were left excited when the buzz made to the mainstream that the actor is joining hands with Shashank Khaitan for a Dharma film. It is titled Yoddha. The reports had that the team has agreed on everything and they will go on floors soon. But the grapevine now has an disappointing update. It is being said that Shahid has walked out of the project and is no longer doing the film. Read on to know everything about this update. Scroll below.

Yoddha was turning out to be Shahid’s first collaboration with Dharma and was supposed to star Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani alongside him. The film was touted to be an actioner to be directed by Shashank who holds Dhadak to his credit. Shahid was supposed to begin work on the project post wrapping up Jersey remake. But the grapevine now has a complete new story to offer.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor has quit Yoddha and is no longer a part of the team. It is being said that Shahid has become a lot picky after the success of Kabir Singh and had a lot of creative differences with the makers of Yoddha. The actor even had problem with giving dates. A source close to the development said, “Shahid and the team were having a lot of creative differences over the script. Many feel that Shahid has become extremely brash and arrogant after the success of Kabir Singh. He is currently very picky about what he wants to do. Plus, he had been dilly dallying on his dates for a while.”

The source added, “Shahid Kapoor had not signed on the dotted line, which is also why KJo could not make the official announcement about the same. But now, it’s almost certain that he’s no longer doing the film anymore. Now, it needs to be seen if Karan and Shashank get back to convincing him and adhere to his demands or they look for a new actor to star in the film.”

No one from the team involved have yet confirmed or denied the update. We are waiting for any sort of confirmation. Stick to Koimoi for more.

