Disha Patani To Romance Shahid Kapoor In Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha?

Shahid Kapoor is currently flying high on his successful films like Padmavaat and Kabir Singh. The actor is receiving a lot of offers from several filmmakers and has signed a couple of them as well. He will be seen next in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture Yoddha which will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Khaitan had earlier directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The director, as per previous reports, was supposed to work with Varun Dhawan in a film titled Mr Lele. However, the film shelved due to the script not shaping well. Now the director will be working with Shahid in his next film and reportedly an A-list heroine will be the female lead.

According to Pinkvilla, Disha Patani has been roped in for the film and she will be romancing Shahid Kapoor. A source said to the publication, “Disha Patani has been signed on for Shashank’s next. It’s titled Yoddha and will have Disha and Shahid romance each other on screen for the first time. In fact, the film is a big actioner being mounted on a lavish scale. Along with Shahid, Disha too will have an action-packed role in the movie, details of which has been tightly kept under wraps for now. The team was scouting for an actress who’s great with stunts and action sequences and they locked Disha very recently. An official announcement will be made soon.”

The actor will reportedly begin the shooting for the film early next year after he wraps up Jersey, a sports drama film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Shahid Kapoor is also planning to make a big debut on Netflix.

On the other hand, Disha Patani has been signed on as the lead for John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain sequel. She will also be seen in Balaji Motion Pictures’ KTina and Salman Khan’s film Radhe.

