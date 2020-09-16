Earlier, it was learnt that the much-talked-about collaboration between Ajay Devgn and YRF is finally happening. The forces have joined the hands for a superhero flick. Now, some more interesting details are coming regarding the film’s script and budget.

It is learnt that it will be Ajay’s costliest film to date with a whopping budget sanctioned by the production house. The film which also features Ahaan Panday is touted to be the biggest launch for the newbie ever. Interestingly, even the plans for a big franchise are on.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the film said, “Being a superhero film, YRF has allotted Rs. 90 crores budget to the cost of production of the film in addition to the print and publicity expenditure and Ajay Devgn’s acting fees. Taking a tentative figure for both the expenses, the approx. the budget of the film will come closer to the Rs. 180 crore mark, which is also among the costliest film for Ajay Devgn till date.”

“It’s a template like Dhoom, however in the superhero universe. The character of baddie will be like a hero in the franchise, and more like a central character in every film. The franchise is also a long term launch plan for Ahaan, making it the most expensive and extensive launch till date in Hindi film history. Ajay’s character is said to be fantastic with phenomenal action, acting and screen time,” the source added further.

Ajay Devgn‘s character is said to be a villain like packed with breathtaking action sequences.

“Ajay’s track is not that of a quintessential villain but has several shades to it, which made it exciting for the actor to sign on. In-fact, when Adi approached Ajay with the film, he just couldn’t say a ‘no’,” the source concluded.

The film will be helmed by Shiv Rawail and an official announcement is expected on 27th September.

