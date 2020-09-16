Koena Mitra BREAKS Silence On Spending 14 Days In A Reality Show 'Not For Dignified People' - EXCLUSIVE

Koena Mitra has been missing from the big screens for a while now. But the good thing is that she’s coming up with a short film really soon. The actress has spent almost 14 years in the Industry. She’s seen the good and the bad. But the worst for her was the reality show she was a part of.

To begin with, Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Koena. The actress was reluctant to look into her recent past. She has clearly moved on and does not want to remember that ‘horrific experience.’ Mitra feels her 14 years of journey with ups and downs is way better than those 14 days.

Given her lifestyle, Koena Mitra comes across as a super sophisticated individual. However, owing to her inability to fight like other contestants, she was told on National Television – ‘for dignity, there’s another platform.’

Talking about it all, Koena Mitra shares, “I see it as a compliment. If someone is saying ye platform ‘dignified logo ke liye nahi hai’ – wo tareef sirf mere liye tha, baki logo ke liye nahi tha! It was like a trophy and I keep it. Talking about my 14 years of journey of experience in the film industry VS those 14 days, if I compare – I should not be complaining about the industry anymore. When I reached home, I realized I shouldn’t be complaining about Bollywood anymore. We’re spoiled, we’re pampered – you are a respected person. As in, you command respect and you get it.”

Comparing her career journey with the controversial show, Koena concluded, “The talent is being appreciated, there’s a bad as well as a good side too. 14 years were way better as I didn’t know anything about this horrifying experience. I didn’t know such thing existed and I didn’t know such people existed.”

What is your take on Koena Mitra’s revelations? Share with us in the comments section below.

