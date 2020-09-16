CarryMinati In Bigg Boss 14: Memes Won’t Stop Flooding As Fans Refuse To Believe!

Koimoi exclusively broke to you on Monday that certain YouTubers may be a part of Bigg Boss 14 too. A lot of noise is being created as CarryMinati is said to be one of them. The Yalgaar creator enjoys a massive fame and fans are excited to learn every little detail about him. But this one, it seems funny to them!

Yes, you heard that right! Many fans are excited that they might see Ajey Nagar on Salman Khan’s show. Not just him, it is being said that several other YouTubers may join this season too. They are currently quarantined at a hotel in Mumbai and may enter the house on 3rd October. The biggest proof of it remained his recent stream where he chose not to show his face!

Netizens have been taking CarryMinati’s Bigg Boss 14 news in a divided way. While one section has been super excited, others are criticizing their favourite for making this decision.

A fan wrote, “When i hear that #carryminati Will join #BigBoss14: waah beta, lagta hai tum goo khake hi manoge.”

Another claimed that, “#carryminati said in his Livestream that it was just rumour And He will not go to the #BigBoss14. Me to Those People who spread fake news : Abe padhai likhayi me dhyaan lagao”

#carryminati said in his Livestream that it was just rumour And He will not go to the #BigBoss14 ❌ Me to Those People who spread fake news : pic.twitter.com/k04QL2ZIuU — Rohan Gurung (@rgbaby2001) September 15, 2020

“Social media star #carryminati to be on Bigg Boss 14 Le Me :- Ab gadho ki race me ghode bhi dodenge?” tweeted a user.

Social media star #carryminati to be on Bigg Boss 14 Le Me :- pic.twitter.com/KX1BKEVxmC — ＲＤＸ (@cyclonite_bro) September 15, 2020

A user mentioned how CarryMinati had previously roasted Bigg Boss. He shared a hilarious imaginary reaction of conversation between Ajey Nagar and Salman Khan. Check out:

“#carryminati who roasted Bigboss may participate in it. Then, on the sets of Bigboss”

#carryminati who roasted Bigboss may participate in it. Then, on the sets of Bigboss pic.twitter.com/wRc3hvYWj3 — Hari Puttar🇮🇳 (@Har__Mi) September 15, 2020

“Every Carry minati fan to him rn: kya hua tera waada, who kasam who iraada”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to witness its grand premiere on October 3rd. Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Shagun Pandey, Naina Singh are some of confirmed contestants.

