CarryMinati In A Relationship With Avneet Kaur? Social Media Post Sparks Rumours

While CarryMinati makes news for his roasts every once in a while, the YouTuber is in the limelight for his link-up rumour. If the latest report are anything to go by, there is something brewing between TikTok star Avneet Kaur and the YouTube sensation. The rumours have sparked with Avneet’s Instagram post, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Avneet, an actor by profession, is also considered as the queen of TikTok. On the other hand, Carry whose original name is Ajey Nagar enjoys a fanbase as big as 25.5 Million subscribers on YouTube. In that case, the two coming together is a huge affair.

The rumours sparked when Avneet Kaur put up a picture of herself with a caption referring to CarryMinati. Sharing the picture, Avneet wrote, “Carryminati ke roast jaisi hit hai. Gym daily jaaye billo fit fit fit hai🔥 #chocolate”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While both the celebs have not yet spoken about the link up rumours, Avneet Kaur is well known for her chemistry with her Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga co-star Siddharth Nigam. Both the actors were in news recently, when Nigam left some loving emojis on the picture that she shared on Instagram.

Later we also saw Avneet Kaur, and Siddharth Nigam’s parents denied their relationship rumours. They said that the two are too young to get involved in a romantic relationship.

CarryMinati and Avneet Kaur fans, what do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Harry Potter: Do You Know Why Daniel Radcliffe’s Eye Colour Is Blue In The Films Rather Than Dark Green As In Books?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube