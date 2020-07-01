After a halt in shoots of TV serials for a long gap of three months due to the global pandemic, the Hindi television industry is slowly and steadily getting back on its feet. One among various serials to resume its shoot has been Sony SAB’s popular fantasy series, Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. However, Avneet Kaur who plays the lead part as Yasmine has opted to quit the show owing COVID-19 scare, and the makers have found a suitable replacement in form of Ashi Singh.

Ashi Singh who is quite popular for her act as Naina Maheshwari in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, in an interview with a leading tabloid, stated that she is quite excited with her new role. As she always has been keen on playing challenging characters, but at the same time she does know that it won’t be that easy to meet the expectation of the audience, especially the benchmark that has been set by Avneet Kaur.

Ashi Singh in an interview with Times Of India said, “As an artiste, I strive to play different roles, and Yasmine is unlike Naina. I had never imagined that I would be part of a fantasy show. So, when ‘Aladdin’ was offered to me, I didn’t think of anything else. Also, I will be performing action for the first time on screen. I will work hard to play the part convincingly and the challenge involved in it is another reason that prompted me to take it up.”

“I never wanted to replace anyone, as it’s difficult to surpass the benchmark set by the original actor. However, what has worked in my favour is the three-month break; now, the audience will have to reconnect with all the shows and it will be easier for them to accept a new face.” added the young actress.

Avneet Kaur on her decision to quit the show stated that though she is sad but has no regrets whatsoever, as she strongly believes that no matter what health always comes first and she didn’t want to take chance by risking the same.

The actress said, ” I decided to leave the show because of the coronavirus crisis. I suffered from dengue last year, but resumed work despite my immunity not being strong. There was the stress of preparing for my board exams, too, at that time. It made me really weak. So, I am scared of resuming shoots at the moment. My parents and I decided that it’s better for me to quit. I am sad, but health comes first.”

