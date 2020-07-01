Shweta Tiwari’s Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Makes Shocking Revelations; Says Actress Called The Cops When He Tried To Meet Their Son!

For a long time, Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli have been grabbing eyeballs. A few months ago, Shweta and her daughter Palak filed a complaint against Kohli, accusing him of domestic violence. The duo isn’t together anymore. But Kohli recently revealed that he and the Parvashi actress are still together.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli have a son named Reyaansh. The actor now revealed that Tiwari is not letting him meet his son and he is feeling helpless about the same. Even after the police complaint, he and Shweta are still in touch.

After shying away from speaking with the media for so long, Abhinav has now opened up. Kohli told TOI, “I am only talking now because I feel cheated. From September last year to May 2020, Shweta has been in touch with me and I have taking care of her and my baby’s requirements. Car mein petrol bharane se lekar, Reyaansh ke liye kuch kharidna hai, I was always there. Whenever she needed me be it 2 am or 4 am I was there because I wanted to stay with my baby, but now she is not letting me meet him.”

Abhinav further shared that Shweta Tiwari treated him like a servant and wants some NGO to help him meet his son. “It has been more than a month and 15 days that I have not met or seen him, please someone help me. All this while I kept quiet thinking that her behaviour is good to me, so it is better for our child because he is getting the love of both his parents. On May 14, while I was talking to Reyaansh, he said, “Mujhe papa ki yaad nahi aati’. I was shocked that a 4-year-old boy doesn’t even know the meaning of the word ‘yaad’. I told Shweta you haven’t even filed for divorce and you are teaching him such stuff so that you can take him away from me. He used to be with me from morning to night, that kid will never say such a thing. I’ve tried my best to make this relationship work.”

Abhinav stated that the last he met his son Reyaansh was on May 15. But when he tried to meet him a day earlier on May 14, Shweta called the cops and dragged him outside. That time, Shweta was also scared about the coronavirus. But Abhinav feels she is purposely not letting him meet their son. He thinks she is using COVID-19 as an excuse to keep him away.

About the same, he shared, “On May 14th, Shweta made a video call as Reyaansh was crying and wanted to speak to me. Suddenly, when Shweta left the room and shut the door, he yelled very loudly and threw away the iPad, I got scared for him and immediately rushed to meet him. Shweta called the cops and dragged me out of the house. I mean what was my fault, I got worried for my child. During these two months, I stayed in contact with Reyaansh over phone calls and video calls. And when I went to meet him on May 14th, she called the police. I was pleading with the cops to let me meet my baby. I cried for three hours that day at the police station as I just wanted to meet my baby and was feeling helpless. The cops were telling me ‘Arre Kohli sahab aap chup hojaao aap mard hokar kyun ro rahe ho’ (policemen asked me to stop crying). I told them I just want to meet my child, what crime have I done that you have dragged me here.”

He further added that he doesn’t want his son to grow up thinking his father didn’t try anything for him. Kohli doesn’t want his son Reyaansh to think that his mother Shweta Tiwari is so strong and influential that she managed to get him dragged out of the house by calling the cops. “But after that whenever I have tried to meet Reyaansh, she has started making excuses that the baby is sleeping. They just shut the door on me. I would shout at the door pyaaru pyaaru but nobody opened the door,” revealed Abhinav Kohli.

