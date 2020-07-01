With normalcy slightly getting back amid the pandemic, actors are resuming shoots all over again. Same is the scene with Parth Samthaan. He will be reuniting with Erica Fernandes for Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the shooting begins. This time, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel will be playing Mr Bajaj.

Amidst it all, what has grabbed our eyeballs is Parth’s ill behaviour with a media person. The actor was spotted in his casual avatar as he returned on sets. Dressed in a red and black vest and black track pants, Samthaan’s face was covered with a mask. The actor was holding all of his necessities himself, although one could notice a manager behind him.

The actor was walking as he was on his way to the sets from his car. However, the shocking part came in when the media person asked him to stand for a while. Basically, what he wanted was a couple of paparazzi shots. Parth Samthaan, however, blasted the reporter and even threatened him.

Parth Samthaan could be heard saying, “Yeh agar aap daaloge, toh mai aapki lagaunga.” The video has gone viral in no time with fans and followers backlashing the actor for his ill behaviour.

Meanwhile, all of this comes days after Vikas Gupta’s allegations on Parth Samthaan. The reputed TV producer recently came out of the closet with some shocking revelations.

Vikas revealed that he has dated both Parth and Priyank Sharma. They have been continuously harassing him over the years, so he decided to open up about it.

“Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out,” Vikas Gupta had posted on Twitter.

