Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven is amongst the most critically acclaimed web series in India. Featuring Arjun Mathur, Shobhita Dhulipala and others, the series touched several sensitive topics in an entertaining way.

Post the grand success of the first season, everyone is highly anticipating the release of Made In Heaven season 2, but there are some disheartening reports coming in for the fans. Yes, it might be hard to digest, but the latest titbits are really DISHEARTENING.

As per the report in SpotboyE, it is learnt that Made In Heaven Season 2 is shelved. Yes, you read that right. The reports further state that earlier, the makers asked the cast to block their dates but now, the dates have been released. It’s hard to say to anything until and unless the official announcement is made.

Let’s hope that the latest reports aren’t true!

Meanwhile, in one of his interviews to IANS, Arjun Mathur it was Zoya Akhtar directorial web show “Made In Heaven” that made him talk of the town.

His outing as a gay wedding planner who battles with his sexuality in “Made in Heaven” was widely appreciated.

Arjun spoke about the changes he has witnessed in life, especially professional life, after the show’s success.

“I am still the same human being, I still take just as much time deciding on what I am going to do next. I am still as careful about what I take up. It’s true that I get a lot more offers and there’s a lot more work coming my way but I take on very little of it. To be honest, there is a lot interest from filmmakers and a lot of appreciation from actors and the audience, and you know all of that is welcome. It’s just the usual stuff, nothing mindboggling,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!