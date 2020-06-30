Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most renowned and successful shows of Indian television. The cast stars Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt and Bhavya Gandhi in pivotal roles.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following among the fans and on social media post the success of the show.

With great success comes a great bank balance too and today we are going to decode Munmum Dutta aka Babita Ji’s net worth.

Munmun Dutta has been working on the show ever since it is started. According to the Republic, her net worth is $1 million which is 7 crores in Indian currency.

The Taarak Mehta actress is quite popular in the television industry and has done shows prior to this and brand endorsements as well.

Munmun Dutta has worked really hard for where she is now in her career and deserves every single penny in her bank account.

The Taarak Mehta actress is really active on social media and keeps treating all her fans with beautiful pictures every now and then.

