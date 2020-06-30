TV stars like Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi have always held a special place in the hearts of the viewer who sit in front of the screen the moment their favourite show comes on the air. There have been a host of fine actresses who has become household names across the country, having delivered one power-packed performance after another. They aren’t just keeping their talent limited to television, but have spread their wings by foraying into the OTT space to set new milestones in their career. No prizes for guessing that this move makes the viewers happier as they see their favourite star in an all-new avatar.

Here are five TV actresses from Hina Khan to Divyanka Tripathi who made a powerful entry in the OTT world and created a huge impact on the viewer’s mind.

Jennifer Winget as Monica from CODE M – One of television’s most-loved actresses, ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s CODE M saw Jennifer Winget make her digital debut. And boy was it one to remember. Playing the role of Monica, an Indian Army lawyer, Jennifer delivered one of her finest performances to date. In the centre of a conspiracy plot in a military encounter, one would certainly expect Monica to come up short, but the manner in which she rises to the challenge and silences her critics in style is what makes her and the show one to certainly watch.

Mini Mathur as Shefali Malhotra from Mind the Malhotra’s – Popular host and VJ, Mini Mathur made her digital debut through Amazon Prime’s Mind the Malhotra’s where she plays Shefali, the mother of 3 kids. Playing a very quirky and highly-relatable mom, Mini came to the fore portraying the modern-day woman of today, a millennial parent who’s part cool, part control freak. You’ll simply love the layers to her character as one watches Mini watch over and protect her family. It’s one to not miss out on

Hina Khan as Gauri Batra from Damaged 2 – The ravishing Hina Khan made her digital debut through the Hungama Play web series Damaged 2 where she played the role of Gauri Batra. Acing her role with utmost perfection, her character Gauri has certain layers that will stun you in every episode and will keep you at the edge of the seat right till the climax. Be it TV or the web world, rest assured that you will see Hina’s charisma and screen presence wherever she is.

Divyanka Tripathi as Chef Nitya from Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala – Television queen Divyanka’s debut on ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala as Chef Nitya was very well received by the viewers. Weaving magic with her acting skills, her character Nitya still continues to rule the hearts of millions around the country. Set in the backdrop of gourmet cooking, the series explores the various facets of love, misunderstanding, and heartbreak through the journey of Vikram, played by the dashing Rajeev Khandelwal and Nitya.

Nia Sharma as Aliyah Mukherjee/Seema Khanna from Twisted – The hot and happening television actress Nia Sharma made her grand debut through Jio Cinema’s Twisted. The series had two seasons which received some rave reviews from the audiences on Nia’s character. Playing the role of a supermodel who’s framed in a murder, Nia’s character is one who’s bold, fearless, and knows when to keep her calm in the toughest of situations. If you’re looking for a girl who means business, Nia’s knocking at the door.

Along with these actresses, there are a few others like Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Asha Negi, etc who have already set their foot in the OTT industry. So binge-watch these shows today so witness the incredible talent of your favourite actresses!!!

