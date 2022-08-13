Mind the Malhotras Season 2: Mini Mathur & Cyrus Sahukar Starrer Is Back With A Bang, Here Are 4 Things To Expect From This Family Drama This Season

The Malhotra family is back with a brand new season of craziness! Mind The Malhotras Season 2 was launched on Prime Video today and it is guaranteed to make you roll over laughing. Writer and director Sahil Sangha has brought back the two heads of the Malhotra family, played by Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar, and they take the audience on a rollercoaster ride filled with thrill, comedy, and of course, craziness. The trailer for the second season gave a sneak peek into the world of Malhotras and it definitely made us curious about what is going on with the Malhotra Family. Other than the hilarious one-liners and crazy adventures, here are four things you should expect from the Season 2 of Meet The Malhotras.

Advertisement

New additions to the family

Apart from having the fanatical Malhotra couple, their three teenage kids and a sweet mother-in-law, the family will see a lot of new additions, making it that much funnier for the viewers. The new season will showcase added stellar cast members like Samir Kochchar, Maria Goretti, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. So, prepare yourself for a ride filled with tears of laughter.

Double the madness, double the fun!

Advertisement

Raising the bar set in Season 1 and taking the humour up by a couple notches, this family will surpass all the levels of craziness. With diving deep into the storyline and focusing more on the wacky situations, Season 2will have mind-blowing punchlines and some crazy adventures. You can’t have enough of this family.!

Exploring the Malhotras as individuals

While Season 1 laid the foundation of this eccentric family, Season 2 is more about exploring the Malhotras as individuals. This season will showcase the personality of each family member and how they look differently, yet hilariously, at the same situation they are all a part of. This will let the audience connect with the members of this family much better, making every episode intriguing.

Many problems, one therapeutic solution

New situations arrive at the Malhotra residence, inviting more problems. See how this family identifies all the problems and tries to solve them in the most comic ways possible. Adding more (in)sanity to the season will be the mind doctor and many, many appointments!

What are you waiting for? Mind the Malhotras Season 2 is here on Prime Video and so is the long weekend. So, get ready to go insane with this family!

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Compared To Sidharth Shukla Post His Latest Spotting, Netizens Say “Sid Ke Baad Yahi Ek Handsome Bacha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram