Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu made headlines a few days ago after making a comment ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’. Several film industry members like Kangana Ranaut and Boney Kapoor spoke about his comment. Now the latest to join the list is veteran actor Dalip Tahil.

Advertisement

The veteran actor is currently promoting his film Toolsidas Junior which is being released on Netflix. On the sidelines of promoting the film, he claimed that the south Indian film industry is far more organised and is well-oiled machinery, as compared to the Hindi film industry.

Advertisement

Dalip Tahil previously came in support of Mahesh Babu and tweeted, “In my humble opinion, when @urstrulyMahesh (south megastar) says Hindi movies cannot afford him, he is most likely referring to the work ethic, where I completely agree with him.. more strength to Mahesh Babu.”

Now during a conversation with Hindustan Times, the veteran actor elaborated on the work ethics that he mentioned in his tweet. He said, “What I meant by work ethics, I still stand by it. When Mahesh Babu said ‘Hindi films can’t afford me’, maybe partly he meant the remuneration, but it had a lot to do with (something else as well)….You must understand, that Mahesh Babu is a huge star across the country, not just the Telugu film industry. He is a pan-India, megastar. You must understand, that when he comes to a place where he is not absolutely in control, and incomplete understanding of the functioning of the project, it is going to be very difficult for him.”

“I have just done a Telugu film with superstar Pawan Kalyan and the work ethic is totally different. To begin with, the producers are themselves invested in the films. They are present on the sets, it is not a corporate board meeting (that is) taking decisions. They are hands-on. They shoot films start-to-finish. They are far more organised from that point of view. The decision making is with the people who are actually making the films. Yes, it is improving in Bombay as well. But by and large, the work ethics is still slipshod,” Dalip Tahil added.

The veteran actor then concluded by saying, “Scripts are not ready in time, the availability, changing schedules…they are all a part and parcel of films but it does not happen in the south. They are far more organised. The main people driving the projects are committed to one project at a time and it makes a big difference. Things get done far more efficiently. When I came in movies, you’d get an envelope with dates and signing amount, that’s it. The decision making was with people who are actually making films.”

Must Read: Richa Chadha & Tehseen Poonawalla Get In An Ugly Spat On Twitter Over Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram