Veteran actor Dalip Tahil is well known for his work in Baazigar, Raja, Hum hai rahi pyar ke and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He has recently opened up about working with his close friend, late actor Rajiv Kapoor for the first time in Toolsidas Junior. He also shared his opinion on nepotism.

For the unversed, the late actor Rajiv was the son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. He faced the camera for ‘Toolsidas Junior’ after a gap of nearly three decades. The film was supposed to be his onscreen comeback but he died of a heart attack in January last year, before the movie could see a release.

Now during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dalip Tahil recalls his friendship with Rajiv Kapoor and how often they would go to bars as friends. “Rajiv and me we had been to several bars in our personal lives. Then, we were doing this scene in Toolsidas where I call him to the bar and get him to drink too much. Rajiv asked me ‘we have done this so many times, but this scene is slightly different, how do we do it?’ I told him that I was feeling the same but we should just relax and pretend…just be ourselves. It was strange and fun.”

Talking about working with him on the sets of Toolsidas Junior, Dalip said, “When I met him for the first time, he told me, ‘Dalip, my hands are shaky. I am facing the camera after 30 years. I don’t know what to do. I am Raj Kapoor’s son, I have everything and yet I have nothing. Everybody has forgotten me, I don’t have work as a director, or as an actor.’ I gave him a big hug and told him, ‘Chimpu, it is in you, back yourself and be yourself. Don’t think of anything and just go for it’. And I could see him gain confidence, scene after scene.”

Dalip Tahil also spoke about the widely debated topic- of Nepotism. “To all those who say there is nepotism in the film industry, here’s legendary Raj Kapoor’s son, who gave a hit like ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ and still had no work for 30 years. I keep reading about nepotism everywhere, this should be a good example to those who think that there is only nepotism that can make your career in this film industry. I feel that this whole thing about being Raj Kapoor’s son was a double-edged sword which could destroy you. Chimpu used to say people don’t even know that I exist. That can be very difficult for a person.”

