Shark Tank India became a fan favourite within a week of its airing. Along with the show, the panellists became overnight sensations as many were impressed by their personalities and the way they conducted themselves on the show. Among all the sharks, Ashneer Grover grabbed a lot of attention for his blunt response. Now that he’s making headlines for his social media posts, his recent post from California made everyone compare him with Ranveer Singh.

Apart from the former BharatPe CEO, the show also featured, Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (boat), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) and Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth), while Rannvijay Singha was a host.

Due to his tussle with BharatPe management post-Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover remained in the news for a long time. However, now he keeps on trending for his Instagram posts. Currently, Grover is chilling in California and recently shared a picture of himself besides a swanky car. He wrote, “Back to my favourite summer place – California! Let’s shake things up a bit ;)”

What caught everyone’s attention was his sneakers and some even compared Ashneer Grover with Ranveer Singh. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Ashneer’s dressing sense>>>>ranveer singh’s dressing sense,” another wrote, “Aey Bhai kya kar raha he tu 😂😂😂 … Ranveer singh ka business bithayega kya tu,”

On the other hand, many were even impressed with his red shoes, a user wrote, “Get these shoes for me too,” another wrote, “Dope sneakers,” a third wrote, “Nice shoes bruh.”

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover along with other Shark Tank India judges had a reunion. They came together to celebrate Peyush Bansal’s son Ivaan’s birthday.

The show is all set to make a comeback with season 2 and registration for the same has already started. People are now eagerly waiting for the new season and are hoping that all the OG sharks come back.

