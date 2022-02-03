Shark Tank India is mostly receiving positive reactions for its unique content. However, there are netizens who are still criticising the show for various reasons. Meanwhile, one of the sharks, the Co-Founder of Lenskart, Peyush Bansal has been called out by Priyanjit Ghosh, co-founder of an AI-based digital patient communication platform. The businessman took a dig at Bansal after he claimed that no artificial intelligence platform can accurately detect the cataract.

Currently, the business reality show is in its final week and the last episode of the first season will air on Friday. Other than the Lenskart CEO, the other sharks are Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta.

During one of the past episodes, while talking to another AI company’s entrepreneur Peyush Bansal said, “Cataract India mei bohot badi problem hai but globally koi AI ye abhi tak accurately detect nahi kar pata hai.” However, Priyanjit Ghosh proved him wrong as he shared that his company has solved the issue. Find out how.

Replying to Peyush Bansal, Priyanjit Ghosh wrote on LinkedIn, “We have solved cataract screening with ‘AI’ from just smartphone images having achieved 91% accuracy over 10,000+ screening done till now!”

Ghosh further wrote, “I am not a Shark Tank India contestant. But have extensively worked and solved cataract screening using AI from India with bare minimum resources to help aged Indian citizens who cannot travel to hospitals for screening. Affordable! Just using smartphone from home!! No additional device needed. Yes, it’s impossible to believe. But it’s done.”

In the finale episode, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal will be seen pitching his company as a fun activity while other sharks Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta will be giving their feedback. The promo for the same was shared recently and netizens are appreciating it.

