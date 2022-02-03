Advertisement

Shark Tank India is inching closer to its end this Friday and fans are already hoping to see the second season very soon. The business reality show carved its place as netizens just can’t stop talking about the show. In a recent chat, one of the sharks, Vineeta Singh who is the CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics reveals they auditioned for the telly show and discloses how much was edited out.

Other than Singh, the other sharks, include, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta. The show is the Indian version of its American franchise and entrepreneurs from various fields share their idea while the sharks in return give their expertise and invest money to help the businesses grow.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vineeta Singh opens about the auditions for Shark Tank and says, “There was one round of, as they call it, an audition. The good thing about Shark Tank is, unlike any other thing that comes on television, we have to be ourselves. The only guidance we got from the showrunners was, ‘You just have to be there, be yourself and evaluate these businesses genuinely as investors.’ That was a very big motivation for me to want to do this as well. When the show team reached out, they got us a mock pitch where they said, ‘Here are the cameras and this is the pitch. Let us do a personal audition, where you just be yourself and react how you would to any other pitch’.”

Adding further, Vineeta Singh adds, “They were very clear that they wanted to see founders because a lot of the companies that came in were brands. They also wanted representation from women because the number of female entrepreneurs pitching at Shark Tank was almost 50% and they wanted similar representation in the panel. For various reasons, it just clicked.”

Explaining more she recalls how much for the show was edited out, she said, “Instead of the 10-15 minutes that gets aired, it is typically a 30-45 minute discussion. Some of the questions are very detailed, number-related stuff, which would be boring to the audience or repetitive things where you need to dig deeper, those are the parts that get edited out. The production team has done a fabulous job of keeping the most entertaining and easiest to understand bits and they have built the entire show around the most gripping 10-15 minutes of the pitch. That’s about it. Even if you say something embarrassing, I don’t think you can tell the team to edit it out. All of it goes on air, so the team has complete control on whatever will be useful for the audience and they air it as it is.”

Speaking about criticism for Shark Tank, Vineeta Singh says, “Of course, everybody gets hurt by criticism and some people are more sensitive than others. But having said that, as a breed, what I have generally seen is that entrepreneurs are extremely resilient and they have high conviction. Of all the people, entrepreneurs can handle criticism and rejections the best because it is something that we learn day in and day out.”

Must Read: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Says, “Would Give It My All”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube